Garda drug seizures in Limerick estate welcomed - Maurice Quinlivan TD

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick, Maurice Quinlivan, has welcomed news of significant drug seizures and arrests in St. Mary’s Park today.

Suspected drugs with an estimated street value of €40,000 were seized in the operation.

Teachta Quinlivan said:

“I have raised this issue with the Minister for Justice, the relevant Minister of State and others or a number of months now.

"Families in this estate have been living with the presence of open 24-hour drug dealing for a long time. One house has been acting like a drug supermarket for months now.

"I am delighted to see such decisive action being taken by the Gardaí and I commend them on this highly successful operation.

“The value and quantity of drugs seized is worrying. However, what is particularly concerning is the volume of drugs that was seized.

"Crack cocaine, which is regularly sold in the area, has a devastating impact on the user and those around them. It is highly addictive and has destroyed families and communities.”

"The removal of these drugs is extremely welcome news and represents a highly successful operation by An Garda Síochána.

"I want to put on record my appreciation of their actions and those of the local community. Despite legitimate fears, they have contacted the Gardaí and other organisations to report the scourge of drug dealing within their community."

The Sinn Féin TD added:

"These seizures are to be welcomed but they are but one side of the coin when it comes to dealing with the scourge of illegal drugs.

"In tandem with successful operations such as this, we need an increase in resources locally for those organisations involved in drug addiction services.

“There is a huge concern that we will be facing a tsunami of addiction when the current pandemic restrictions end.

"Funding and support must be offered to those services that will be tasked with responding to this crisis. I am again calling on the government to increase funding to the regional drug and alcohol forums, to ensure local communities have the tools to fight the drugs epidemic that is causing havoc to so many families.

“This is a great first step and I am delighted to see such a strong Garda intervention in the area. I hope that todays events offer some comfort to the many wonderful residents who live there.

"I hope that the court services can now follow up and ensure that justice is served to those involved in such anti community activity.”