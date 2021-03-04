Sinn Féin meet InvestNI on new trading arrangements

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said businesses need support in responding to the new trading arrangements as a result of the Tories’ Brexit fiasco.

The party's economy spokesperson was speaking after a Sinn Féin delegtaion met with InvestNI to discuss taking advantage of the protections of the Irish protocol and continued access the the EU single market.

Caoimhe Archibald said;

“Today a delegation including John O'Dowd MLA, Louise O'Reilly TD and I met with Invest NI to discuss the new trading arrangements forced on us by Brexit.

“Brexit is bad for the economy north and south but all opportunities for job creation and investment in the north and across the island must be grasped with both hands.

“The special status of the North in continuing to have access to the EU single market must actively be promoted by InvestNI to attract businesses, create jobs and to grow our economy.

“We also discussed the support for businesses in responding to the new arrangements and in reorientating supply chains locally, across the island and to the EU.

“The experience of the past year has changed businesses' attitudes to sourcing supplies. Along with Brexit and the need to tackle the climate emergency, they are now looking at more local sourcing; something which brings opportunities for local business and should be promoted.

“There is real potential as well as difficulty for our all-island economy as we emerge from the pandemic and respond to the new trading realities. We need to proactively build on any opportunities presented for the betterment of citizens and communities.

“To achieve this we need to see political parties put their energies into providing the certainty and stability that businesses want and need.

"We need to see those who championed Brexit, both the British government and the DUP, stop the stunts, unilateral solo runs and ramping up of tensions. They need to focus on finding practical solutions to the issues caused by Brexit.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work constructively with business leaders and the business community and other political parties through the Joint Committee on the implementation of the protocol to provide clarity and certainty for businesses and our communities.”