Maskey concerned over Shankill Road crowds

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has raised concerns over large gatherings in the Shankill Road last night.

The West Belfast MP said:

“Large crowds gathered in public, with no adherence to social distancing or mask wearing.

“These scenes were deeply concerning in the midst of a pandemic.

“Reports of sectarian chanting are also worrying and need to be investigated.

“I will be raising questions directly with the PSNI around their approach to these organised gatherings.

“We have made great strides in our fight back against the pandemic thanks to the efforts of so many and we cannot allow that to the jeopardised.

“I would remind everyone of the ongoing need to follow the public health advice.”