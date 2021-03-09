Anderson welcomes more FinTrU training places

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed news that 20 high-quality training places have been created at financial services firm FinTrU's north west centre of excellence.

The Foyle MLA said:

"I welcome today's announcement that an additional 20 high-quality training places will be created at FinTrU's north west centre of excellence.

"This Assured Skills Academy involves a four-week intensive online training courses and those who complete the course are guaranteed an interview for a role at the centre of excellence.

"These are high-quality jobs and many people have already been recruited, entirely online and are already working.

"The continued growth and development of FinTru is good news for the city and will provide opportunities for graduates.

"I wish all those taking part in the skills academy well."