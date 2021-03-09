Archibald expresses concern that up to 70 Allianz jobs are at risk

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed concern at the news that up to 70 jobs are at risk at Allianz due to Brexit.

The party's economic spokesperson said:

“It is deeply worrying to hear the news that Allianz is winding down operations here due to new insurance regulations brought about by Brexit.

"This news will be very particularly concerning for the workers involved and their families.

"Management at Allianz need to keep workers updated of any developments and should engage with staff representatives and trade unions.

“This is a direct result of the Tories' pursuit of the hardest Brexit possible.

"Those who championed Brexit should reflect on the impact it is having on workers and their families."