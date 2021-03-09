Kathleen Funchion TD welcomes independent review of safeguarding practices at St John Ambulance

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has welcomed the announcement that a review will now be conducted into safeguarding practices regarding the response to historical child abuse within the organisation of St John Ambulance.

Teachta Funchion said:

“I welcome that this review will now take place and that it will be conducted completely independently of the organisation.

“The terms of reference of this independent review will examine how St John Ambulance handed past allegations of child sexual abuse and thoroughly examine current safeguarding measures. It is crucial that any review closely examines the current organisation’s structures for reporting and safeguarding measures to ensure they are robust and guarantee that such abuses are never repeated.

“The management of St John Ambulance certainly have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust in the organisation and I hope that there is proactive engagement with this review.

“The courage shown by survivors who have come forward and shared their extremely distressing stories must be commended but it also must be met by action."