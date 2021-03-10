‘Blanket ban on visiting in some care homes unacceptable’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed deep concern that Care Partner arrangements appear to be failing residents, families and care homes.

The Sinn Féin Health spokesperson expressed deep frustration that six months after care partner arrangements were announced by the Department of Health problems remain.

Colm Gildernew said:

“It is unacceptable that 6 months into the care partner arrangements there continues to be blanket bans on visiting within some care homes.

"Care homes and providers must make every effort to provide safe accessible visiting for residents and their families.

"It is deeply concerning that the Commissioner for Older People remains unconvinced that the authorities understand the true scale of the problem.

"The Department of Health need to look closely at the Care Partner arrangements and take action to ensure they are supporting safe and accessible visiting to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”