McDonald tells Taoiseach that Holy Family School for the Deaf must keep in-school Speech and Language Therapy
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Taoiseach to ensure the scrapping of a HSE proposal that would see the removal of in-school Speech and Language Therapy Services in Holy Family School for the Deaf on the Navan Road.
Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Teachta McDonald also said that provision should be made for the local Children's Disability Network Team to extend multidisciplinary support to all students enrolled in the school.
The Dublin-Central TD said;
"The HSE proposal to remove in-school Speech and Language Therapy from Holy Family School is madness.
"It has caused huge concern amongst parents and school staff because the loss of the services would undoubtedly have a negative impact on the progress and education of students.
"The Taoiseach agreed that the provision of in-school therapy is extremely important for children.
"There now needs to be follow through. It is absolutely vital that the government engages with Holy Family School to ensure that in-school service provision continues.
"I have also written to Minister Roderic O'Gorman to express my concerns. The government cannot allow the removal of the in-school Speech and Language Therapy on which these children so depend."