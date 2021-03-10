Tánaiste should withdraw and apologise for lying on national radio - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has said that the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar should withdraw and apologise for remarks he made on RTÉ radio earlier today, in which he said that 'Sinn Féin is sectarian because it has no Protestant TDs.'

Teachta Wynne said:

"Leo Varadkar's constant attempts to score political points by spouting untruths and trying to demonise political opponents is getting tiresome.

"While nobody in Sinn Féin has ever made an issue of my religious views, it is not acceptable for the Tánaiste to do so.

"On national radio today, he said there are no Protestant TDs in our party. That is a lie.

"I am a Protestant and I am proud to be a Sinn Féin TD.

"The Tánaiste should immediately withdraw and apologise for his hurtful remarks."