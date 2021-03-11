Archibald welcomes support scheme for travel agents

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of a support scheme for travel agents.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The announcement of a support scheme for travel agents will be very much welcome by these hard hit businesses and individual agents.

"I also welcome that independent agents without premises will also be supported.

"Travel agents have been particularly badly impacted due to their business depending on tourism, which has collapsed, and the fact they returned deposits to customers unable to travel because of the pandemic.

"The situation has not improved over recent months as there is no new business due to ongoing travel restrictions.

"I have been calling for travel agents to be supported for months now.

“Unfortunately the Economy Minister did not bring forward a specific package for these businesses despite the clear need for additional support.

“Therefore I very much welcome this scheme being brought forward through the Executive Office."