Department should bring forward a workable strategy to reduce waiting lists - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Department of Health to bring forward a workable strategy to reduce waiting lists across the health service.

The chair of the health committee said:

"Today we learned from the department that it will take up to 10 years and £1 Billion to address the chronic waiting lists across every trust in the north.

“Years of Tory austerity have stripped our health and social care sector of the services needed to ensure a well-equipped, staffed and resourced health care system capable of taking care of our people.

“It is a simple matter of supply and demand and we find ourselves faced with a situation where demand by far outstrips the ability of the system to supply what is needed.

“The Department of Health and the new management board must urgently set about planning to address the current waiting list pressures but more importantly to rebuilding a sustainable health and social care sector that meets the health needs of our communities.”