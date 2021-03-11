Numbers in Irish-medium education reflective of energetic revival of language - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the numbers of children attending Irish-medium education is very much welcome and is reflective of the ongoing and energetic revival of the language.

The West Belfast MLA was speaking after figures show that over 7,000 children are currently attending Irish Medium Education in the North of Ireland.

Pat Sheehan said:

“This growth in the numbers attending Irish-medium primary schools is very much welcome and is reflective of the ongoing and energetic revival of the language.

“Fifty years after the establishment of the first bunscoil the demand to be taught in Irish is higher than ever and this is reflected in the expansion of Coláiste Feirste.

“There is an obligation on the Department for Education to provide urgent and maximum support to these schools to ensure the capacity exists to provide all children with full access to resources.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support Irish medium education and ensure all children have full access to resources."