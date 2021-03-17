Sinn Féin brief Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus on Capitol Hill

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD and Michelle O’Neill Vice President today briefed the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus on Capitol Hill.

The Sinn Féin leaders thanked the members of Congress for their continued support for the peace and progress in Ireland.

Speaking after the meeting Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said:

“We thanked the members of Congress for their continued support for the Good Friday Agreement and the cause of peace and progress in Ireland.

"There would have been no agreement without the involvement of our friends in the United States.

“Since the Agreement was signed and endorsed by the people of Ireland, it has faced challenges by those opposed to its founding principles of equal rights, democracy and peaceful change. Every challenge was met by resolute action by the US most recently in the Brexit process.

“Today the greatest challenge is from a British government that is in default of its commitments and legal obligations.

“The US has been forthright, the agreements must be protected and implemented. That is the view of the Republican and Democratic parties, the view of the House and the Senate and the Administration.

“A bipartisan resolution in support of the Good Friday Agreement has been tabled by Senator Menendez Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senator Susan Collins. In addition supportive statements have been issued by Rep Bill Keating, Chair of the European Subcommittee on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep Susan Wild.

“Given the ongoing support from the US and Internationally we look to the future with confidence.

“We will overcome these challenges, we will plan, and we will build a new and united Ireland.”