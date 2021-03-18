Ban single-use plastics bill gets green light from Speaker - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed the Assembly Speakers’ decision to approve bringing his bill to ban single use plastics to the floor of the Assembly.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“I am delighted that the Ceann Comhairle has approved my proposal to bring a Bill to the Assembly to ban single-use plastics in the north.

“Plastic pollution is causing serious harm to our environment and the life in our oceans.

“This Bill will address it and make a positive step towards a healthier, cleaner, greener Ireland.

“It’s very clear from the hundreds of responses to the consultation that people support a change in the law to ban single-use plastics.

“I would urge other parties to support this legislation when it comes to the floor of the Assembly.”