Health Minister should commission modern healthcare services without delay - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has called on the Health Minister to commission modern health care services for women in the north in line with his legal obligations.

Emma Sheerin said:

"The Health Minister needs to fulfil his legal obligations and responsibilities and commission services for modern compassionate health care services for women.

"The legislation is in place and needs to be implemented.

"There should be no further delays in the commissioning of modern health care services."