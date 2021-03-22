Irish Language Act must be delivered - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd had said the Irish Language Act must be delivered in line with commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

John O’Dowd said:

“The Irish language act negotiated as part of New Decade, New Approach agreement must be honoured and delivered by the parties in the Executive, and both Governments.

“There will be no renegotiation and backsliding on commitments made.

“The rights of the Irish language community cannot be held hostage to the disaster of the Tory DUP Brexit.

“This commitment must be delivered on.”