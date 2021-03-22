Government set to strip renters of significant protections - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised the government for ramming through new legislation which will strip renters in arrears, not affected by Covid-19, of all protections.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“This week the government is pushing through a new Residential Tenancies Bill which will strip renters in arrears not affected by Covid-19 of all protections, while extending protections to a small cohort of renters until July 2021.

“Section two of the legislation strips all renters in arrears who are not affected by Covid-19 of all protections. This is deeply concerning especially given latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show that 2,401 warning letters have been issued to tenants in arrears since August 2020.

“The extended protections offered by part one of the Bill will only benefit a smaller group of renters - 407 according to latest RTB figures, and this protection is only extended until July 2021.

“This legislation will ensure that more renters will lose protections under section two than those who will benefit from the extended protections in section one of the Bill.

“We have submitted amendments to the Bill that seek to extend the protections for renters until the end of 2021 and that will delete section 2 of the Bill in its entirety.

“Minister Darragh O’Brien has demonstrated yet again that he is not serious about protecting renters. Every piece of renters legislation he has brought forward since he was appointed has sought to dilute the protection measures introduced last year during the first lockdown."