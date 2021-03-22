Kelly condemns latest attack on constituency office

The North Belfast MLA said:

"The futile intimidation campaign targeting Sinn Fein representatives in North Belfast will not succeed."The latest attack on my constituency office on the upper Antrim Road overnight will not stop me or any Sinn Fein elected representative working on behalf of the whole community.

"This is the second time those involved have daubed far-right and neo-Nazi graffiti on the office and these anti-democratic and fascist actions have no place in our society and community.

“While the cowards involved in the attacks on my office and family home continue to lurk in the shadows, I will continue to advance the needs of all the citizens of this constituency."