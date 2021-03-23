Irish government must step up preparations for unity - Brady

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has urged the Irish government to step up preparations for Irish unity.

Speaking after today's meeting of the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement Committee, Mickey Brady said:

"Today, MPs, TDs and senators from across Ireland received a briefing from Professor Colin Harvey and Marc Bassett on Irish unity and the need to prepare.

"We had a positive and constructive discussion on Irish unity and on how we can prepare for it and achieve it.

"It is clear the conversation on a new Ireland is already underway across the island and involves people from all backgrounds, as was seen in the RTÉ discussion on Irish unity.

"We now need to see the Irish government stepping up its preparations for unity by convening a citizens’ convention, inclusive of the entire island, establishing a ministerial position with responsibility for unity and bringing forward a white paper on the issue.

"The conversation on unity is well underway and everyone should play their part in a mature, reasoned and inclusive way."