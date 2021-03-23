Assembly unanimously backs strategy to combat violence against women and girls – Dillon and Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the Assembly’s support for a motion calling for a strategy to combat violence against women and girls.

Speaking after the motion was backed unanimously the party’s Justice spokesperson said:

“It is unacceptable that the north remains the only place on these islands without a strategy to tackle gender-based violence and I’m pleased this motion passed today.

“Education is crucial and we need to educate young men around consent, relationships, and sexual education.

“We also need to ensure that there is a zero tolerance approach to gender-based violence in the policing and criminal justice system to ensure that we give women and girls the confidence to report crimes, and effectively tackle the shockingly low reporting and conviction rates.”

Sinn Féin Equality spokesperson Emma Sheerin added:

“Women and girls face regular violence in the form of domestic and sexual abuse, stalking, harassment and everyday misogyny and sexism.

“This is not just a criminal justice issue, it is a societal issue and therefore it needs cross-departmental action to tackle the underlying attitudes which cause gender-based violence.

“We now need to see action and I call on the Executive to move to implement a strategy without delay.”