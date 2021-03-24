Trader support service must be held accountable – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the opportunity to question the Trader Support Service and HMRC in their appearance before a joint session of Assembly committees today.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“Today’s meeting was important, because these are the organisations that are supposed to be helping businesses work through new trading arrangements.

“The consortium of companies forming the Trader Support Service (TSS) have been given £355m of public money over two years, so it is vital that they are held to account.

"Every penny of that money needs to be spent in the best interests of traders.

“We are glad to hear that early difficulties with the TSS are being ironed out, and that engagement and feedback with businesses and business representatives are being taken on board to continuously improve the service and also that their staff of advisors are being continually upskilled.

"This work must continue at pace. It is absolutely vital that businesses here and their British suppliers are fully supported in moving goods between east and west."