Brogan welcomes limited reopening of Sure Start programmes

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed the limited reopening of Sure Start programmes as and some youth services.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“It is welcome news that a limited reopening of Sure Start programmes and some youth services are able to open before the next scheduled four weekly review process.

“This is good news for programmes that provide support for children living in some of our most deprived communities.

“Sure Start provision for pre-school children is a targeted intervention to enable the least advantaged to close any development gap with their peers and it is vital that this good work continues to ensure all of our children get the best start in life.

“Youth services provide vital support within many communities and, subject to safety, the opening of some services in time for Easter will be appreciated in many areas.

“Restrictions as a result of the pandemic have been particularly hard for many young people coming at a time in their lives when social interaction with their peers is paramount to their journey into adulthood.

“As we carefully emerge from lockdown, it’s right that we prioritise children and young people, both by returning then to school and lifting restrictions where we can.”