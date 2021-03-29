Report warns that efficient vaccine rollout necessary for economic recovery - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD has said Ibec’s Quarterly Economic Outlook reinforces the importance of an efficient vaccine rollout in order to reopen the economy, get people back into employment, and aid economic recovery.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“There is unanimity from those in the business community and trade unions – an efficient vaccine rollout is needed in order to reopen the economy, get people back into employment, and aid economic recovery.

“Indeed, Ibec’s Quarterly Economic Outlook, published today, reinforces that message as it highlights how an efficient vaccine rollout is key to facilitating a return to a more normal economic rhythm in the second half of 2021.

“While vaccine supply is due to increase in the coming months, the concern now switches to the government’s ability to manage the logistics of getting these vaccines into people’s arms.

“The operation and oversight of the programme to date has left a lot to be desired. It is of the utmost importance that the increased vaccine supply is managed and delivered in a more expedient, transparent and efficient manner.

“The government and the HSE need to get a handle on the vaccine rollout and iron out logistical issues before supply increases next month.

“If they fail to address these matters then the slow-paced rollout will continue and it will damage our ability to reopen the economy, get people back into employment, and aid economic recovery.”