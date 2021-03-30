Boylan raises North-South interconnector review with Minister

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan has raised the need for a review of the North-South Interconnector with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Last week, the Taoiseach confirmed that a review of the proposed North-South Interconnector is to be carried out.

“While this appears to be a step in the right direction, clarity is needed as to the scope of the review, which should allow for an appraisal of the undergrounding option that the local area has continuously campaigned for.

“On this, I have written to the north’s infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon, urging the Minister to work with Minister Ryan to progress this review.

“The interconnector is a vital infrastructure project, and it is important that large scale projects garner the support of local communities so that everyone sees and appreciates the benefit and enjoys the benefits they are intended to provide.”