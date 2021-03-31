Ennis welcomes Newry and Kilkeel schools’ decision to cancel transfer tests this autumn

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the decision by five schools in the Newry and Kilkeel area to cancel transfer tests this autumn.

Speaking following the announcement the South Down MLA said:

“I want to commend the leadership shown by Abbey Christian Brothers’ Grammar School, Our Lady’s Grammar School, Scared Heart Grammar School, St Colman’s College Newry and St Louis Grammar School Kilkeel who have all worked together and acted early and decisively in cancelling the use of unregulated entrance exams this autumn.

“These schools have recognised that ‘there has been significant disruption to the education of pupils since March 2020 and understand that there may be further disruption for children throughout the remainder of the 2021-’22 academic year and beyond’.

“This is a welcome move in the absence of leadership from the Minister of Education on the issue and I hope other schools will put the needs of children first and follow suit and cancel the tests now to save children from months of anxiety and stress.

“It is vital that schools get the full support of the Department of Education in looking at alternatives to academic selection in order to prevent a repeat of this year's transfer test saga.”