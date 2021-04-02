Brogan welcomes funding package for children and young people

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed the funding package of £100m for children and young people announced by Finance Minister, Conor Murphy.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Children and young people have been through an extremely tough year and have made many sacrifices throughout this pandemic.

“It is clear that Covid has had a huge effect on the wellbeing of our children and young people so I’m pleased that their needs have been prioritised by the Finance Minister.

“A range of measures have been announced to support our youth, including £45m for children and teachers, £17m for the Engage programme, and £20m for Jobstart to secure employment opportunities for 16-24 year olds at risk of long term unemployment.

“The announced £9m for summer programmes and £2m for Sure Start programmes is very welcome. These programmes will be a huge help to the mental health and wellbeing of our children and young people.”