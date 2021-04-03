Don't be misled by the reckless rhetoric of political unionism - Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has appealed to young people not to be misled by the reckless rhetoric of political unionism and to believe in a better future.

The South Belfast MLA said:

"The disturbances in Sandy Row and other parts of the north are wrong, as is the reckless rhetoric from political unionism which caused it.

"The DUP and others have ramped up tensions for their own cynical reasons and have shown no regard for the consequences.

"They have fed young people with misinformation and lies that their identity is under threat when it isn't.

"Political unionism has shown a lack of genuine leadership and has abandoned working class communities and young people, offering them nothing but a one-way route to criminal records.

"I would call directly on these young people to see past the fear and bluster and rise above it and believe in a better future."