Loyalist disturbances a consequence of rhetoric of political unionism - Kelly

Sinn Féin Gerry Kelly MLA had said the disturbances in loyalist areas are a direct consequence of the actions of political unionism.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The disturbances in loyalist areas across the north are an out-working of the DUP’s rhetoric and undermining of the PSNI and criminal justice system.

“By their words and actions they have sent a very dangerous message to young people in loyalist areas.

“This comes after the DUP leadership met with representatives of armed loyalist criminal gangs on Brexit.

“These are the same gangs who are involved in ongoing threats against workers, journalists and public representatives.

“The DUP and political unionist leaders need to show leadership and end the incendiary rhetoric.”