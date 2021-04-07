Kelly condemns orchestrated sectarian attacks and disturbances

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a series of attacks and sectarian incidents orchestrated by loyalist criminal gangs in Belfast tonight.

Gerry Kelly said:

"The disgraceful scenes of violence and destruction in Belfast tonight have clearly been planned in advance and orchestrated by loyalist criminal gangs.

"The physical and sectarian attack on a journalist is contemptible and must be condemned.

"We have also seen a bus hijacked and burned which must have been a terrifying experience for the driver. No worker should have to face that while going about their day's work.

"The location of these so-called protests close to interfaces is a clear and deliberate attempt to raise tensions and incite further violence. There are reports coming in of incidents at other interfaces as well.

"These senseless incidents need to end before someone is killed or seriously injured.

"I would appeal to anyone involved in these incidents to desist.

"Those behind these despicable attacks and disturbances need to call a halt to them immediately."