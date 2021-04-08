‘Fair recovery for workers, businesses and young people’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has today launched the party’s plan for a fair recovery for workers, businesses and young people.

The party’s Economy Spokesperson said:

“There can be a fair recovery for workers, businesses and young people.

“We will resist any attempts from the Tories to place the burden for the current crisis on the backs of ordinary hardworking people.

“We will support businesses to sustain existing jobs and to create new jobs, particularly small businesses.

“A dedicated strategy to support our young people must also be implemented to provide them with the education, employment and training opportunities they need.

“Sinn Féin’s objective is to maximise our economic potential as part of the EU single market and All-Ireland economy.”