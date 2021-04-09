Gamble responsibly this Grand National – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokespserson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD has today asked people to gamble responsibly over the weekend of the Grand National.

Teachta Gould said:

“The Grand National can be an enjoyable and fun opportunity to take a gamble on a horse or jockey. I would ask that people gamble responsibly this weekend and remember that when the fun stops, stop.

“Over 58,000 people in this state are engaged in problem gambling. The government continue to bury their head in the sand on this issue and it is a largely unregulated sector. Without regulation, it is up to individuals to protect themselves.

“There has never been a comprehensive, state-funded gambling awareness campaign in schools or colleges. 14% of teenage boys engage in problem gambling. Without educating young people, we cannot protect them from the associated risks.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with the occasional flutter but people need to be aware of the warning signs. If you are experiencing financial difficulties, or are worried that you are engaged in problem gambling or have a gambling addiction, please don’t hesitate to reach out to supports.”

If you are affected by gambling, please know that you are not alone and support is available. Information about support services available can be found through Extern Problem Gambling at problemgambling.ie