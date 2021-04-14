Fall in number of dentists in Dublin Bay North accepting medical cards of huge concern – Denise Mitchell TD

Dublin Bay North Sinn Féin TD Denise Mitchell today voiced her concern over the falling rate of Dentists participating in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS).

In North Dublin the number of Dentists participating in the DTSS has reduced by almost 20% since 2017.

Teachta Mitchell said:

“Figures released by the HSE indicate an alarming fall off in the rate of Dentists who are signed up to contracts with the HSE under the DTSS.

“All medical card holders in the state are eligible for access to dental treatment under the DTSS. But individuals are finding it increasingly difficult to source a dentist under this scheme.”

“From 2017 we have witnessed a decrease from 80 to 65 dentists in 2021 in North Dublin.

“This situation is not only leading to delays, it is resulting in patients having to travel further distances, while incurring even more costs. This is not acceptable.

“Medical card holders are facing worry and concern in relation to their dental care.”

“Minister Donnelly needs to resolve this situation. If this means he needs to sit down with the Irish Dental Association and sort this mess out, then that’s what he will have to do.”

“The current situation cannot be allowed to continue."