Relationship and Sexuality Education helps young people stay safe - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the Education Minister should make meaningful sexual and reproductive health education a mandatory part of the curriculum for all schools education.

The party’s spokesperson on children and young people was speaking after a briefing by the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, Koulla Yiasouma, to today’s Education Committee.

Nicola Brogan said:

“Education is the key to supporting consensual sexual relationships. We owe it to young people to make sure they are properly prepared as they grow into adulthood.

“The Children and Young People’s Commissioner was clear that it is essential that children and young people have access to Relationship and Sexuality Education.

“I am calling the Minister to make meaningful sexual and reproductive health education as a mandatory part of the curriculum for all schools.”