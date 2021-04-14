Governments must work together to ensure commitments are delivered - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said the British and Irish governments need to work together on ensuring commitments made are delivered upon.

Declan Kearney said:

"When the political institutions were re-established the British and Irish governments made commitments to the political parties.

"Those commitments included financial pledges, as well as an Acht Gaeilge, fully functioning all Ireland bodies and dealing with the legacy of the past.

"Since then both governments have taken a step back and not delivered on their commitments. The British approach has been characterised by negative mismanagement and impartiality.

“This Tory government has continued to frustrate the legacy process of dealing with the past and has been dishonest on Brexit. It has displayed bad faith and reckless partisanship in its decisions towards the north.

“Both governments now have an urgent responsibility to jointly engage and take action to ensure there is no repeat of the protests which led directly to the recent street violence and destruction of property.

“The British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference, a mechanism of the Good Friday Agreement, should be immediately convened to discuss the implementation of agreements and commitments already made, and a restoration of political stability.”