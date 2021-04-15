Gildernew welcomes long overdue expansion of contact testing

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the expansion of testing to include close contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The chair of the Assembly’s Health Committee said:

“The expansion of the testing system to close contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 is welcome news.

“This move is long overdue.

“We have sadly seen how even those who are asymptomatic can spread Covid-19.

“By testing close contacts the ability to find cases and stop transmission will be enhanced.

“Having an effective Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support system is not desirable, it is essential to reducing transmission and allowing restrictions to be eased.

“It is imperative that the Health Minister continues to build the public health system to deal with ongoing transmission of Covid-19 especially society is now opening up again.”