Launch of translation hub a historic day for Irish language - Lynch

Sinn Féin MLA Seán Lynch has said the launch of a new translation hub by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is a historic day for the Irish language in the north.

Seán Lynch said:

"The launch of a translation hub for Irish and Ulster Scots is a historic step for language and identity in the north.

"This will not only help who use the Irish language and Ulster Scots on a daily basis in a very practical way, it is also an important signal of respect for language and identity.

"It is also an outworking of a commitment made in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

"We now need to see other commitments delivered on, including the delivery of Acht na Gaeilge and all outstanding commitments of the agreement."