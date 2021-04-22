AERA committee fully committed to investigating decision to withdraw staff and suspend port checks - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committee are committed to fully investigating the decision to withdraw staff and suspension of checks at the ports.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson said:

“An inquiry is being carried out by the AERA committee on the decision to withdraw staff and suspension of checks at the ports.

“We take the issue of staff safety very seriously. We heard last week in the inquiry from the PSNI that alleged threats to staff were 'unsubstantiated and uncorroborated’.

“The suspension of checks may also have wider implications for our legal responsibilities under the EU withdrawal agreement to facilitate east-west trade which is hugely important to our local economy.

“This is a matter of serious public interest and as the committee which scrutinises DAERA we have a mandate and duty to fully, thoroughly and impartially investigate this decision.”