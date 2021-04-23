Ní Chuilín calls for resumption of services at Mater Hospital

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called for the resumption of all health services at the Mater Hospital.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I have spoken to the Chief Executive of Belfast Trust regarding the Mater Hospital.

“The Nightingale Hospital was stood down recently, and while I am pleased that no one needs the Covid ICU at present and I am calling again for other services to resume as soon as possible.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented pressures which have caused significant disruption to the entire health and social care sector.

“The Mater Hospital and it’s staff have been on the frontline during the pandemic.

“They have been at the heart of looking after people and saving lives, often in very difficult circumstances.

“Staff retention and recruitment are vital for sustaining services.”