ANC leadership announces commitment to support achievement of Irish unity - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson, Declan Kearney MLA, has welcomed the commitment from the African National Congress (ANC) to pro actively assist the process of democratic constitutional change in Ireland.

Speaking following the announcement from the ANC leadership, the Minister in the northern Executive, said:

"The Sinn Féin leadership has held a series of recent bilateral meetings with representatives from the leadership of the ANC.

“These meetings discussed active restoration of long standing solidarity links between our two parties. We also addressed the ANC’s international role in helping to secure a referendum on Irish unity under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Irish republicans provided sustained solidarity for the national liberation forces in South Africa during the struggle against apartheid. The ANC then provided significant support and advice to the Sinn Féin leadership during the development of the Irish Peace Process.

“Just as the mobilisation of the international community was essential to bring apartheid to an end in South Africa, so too will a progressive international axis in support of Irish unity be important to achieve, and win a referendum on Irish unity, and to assist the process of positive constitutional change in Ireland.

“The Sinn Féin leadership welcomes the expressed commitment from the ANC to use its influence in government, at the level of the United Nations, the G20, and other multilateral institutions to encourage international good will for a planned transition towards a united Ireland.

“President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, and Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald are scheduled to meet in May as a further stage in this process of cooperation. The Sinn Féin leadership looks forward to working closely with our ANC comrades and friends in the time ahead.”