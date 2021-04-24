Irish Air Corp helicopters to assist firefighters in Newcastle - Hazzard

Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP has said that the local community are relieved to hear that the Irish Air Corp helicopter assistance will be in Newcastle to assist firefighters on the ground in their efforts to tackle a huge wildfire.

The South Down MP said:

“Firefighters have been on the ground tackling this huge blaze since early yesterday morning in very difficult conditions, so it’s such a relief to hear the Irish Air Corps are on their way to help.

“This fire will have caused widespread destruction of the local environment and unfortunately will have had a deadly impact on the rich biodiversity and wildlife in the Mournes.

“Whilst it is good to see the Environment Minister Edwin Poots visiting the affected area here today, I made it clear to him that his department must invest in a pro active recovery and mitigation plan in the time ahead.

“The Mournes and surrounding area of outstanding natural beauty can’t be left to fend for itself against the increasing pressures of climate change.”