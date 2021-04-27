Gildernew calls for support for those with long COVID

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Health Minister to make sure services are in place to support those dealing with long COVID.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I have been raising this issue with the Department for some time.

“We are now learning more about the impact of long COVID on many people who have dealing with its debilitating impact for months.

“The impact of COVID to date has been little understood and we need to see more research and help for those dealing with it.

"The health minister needs to make sure there are services in place to support those dealing with long COVID as a matter of urgency.”