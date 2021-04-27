Government Housing committee members vote to block scrutiny of Marine Planning Framework - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised government members of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Heritage and Local Government, for voting to block scrutiny of the National Marine Planning Framework.
Teachta Ó Broin said:
“It is deeply disappointing that the Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party members of the Housing Committee voted to block further scrutiny of the 300+ page draft Marine Planning Framework.
“This is a legally binding planning scheme for the entire marine, which is seven times larger that the states land mass.
"The plan will affect every single use of the marine, from our marine biodiversity, to fishing, aquaculture, ecotourism and off-shore wind farms.
“Both the National Inshore Fisherman's Association and the Irish Wildlife Trust have sought to meet the committee to outline some of their concerns with the plan.
“Unfortunately Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party TDs and Senators voted down a proposal to allow for further scrutiny.
“To make matters worse, the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is now seeking to ram the plan through the Dáil with just forty-five minutes debate.
“Minister O’Brien, with the support of Government members of the Committee, has repeatedly sought to avoid scrutiny of important government legislation. This is bad practice and makes for bad policy and legislation.
"They have also denied groups who represent the environmental and economic interests of local communities from having their views heard in Committee.”