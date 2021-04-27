John Brady TD calls for action after Human Rights Watch report finds Israel guilty of the crime of apartheid

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, called for action in the wake of the Human Rights Watch report which found that Israel was guilty of committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

Teachta Brady said:

“To those of us who follow closely what is happening on the ground in Palestine, this finding comes as no surprise. The government of Israel has been engaged in a systematic campaign of absolute domination over the Palestinian peoples for decades.

"That Human Rights Watch have called this out now is welcome, but meaningless, unless the rest of the world stands up, takes note, and reacts with the same level of opprobrium that we all did at the outrageous actions of the apartheid regime in South Africa.

"Apartheid is classified as a crime against humanity, and what is currently taking place in Palestine can be described as nothing less.

"Here in Ireland, we have a proud tradition of protest against apartheid.

"The actions of the Dunnes Stores strikers in the 1980s against racial discrimination were heralded around the world.

"Today, we must do everything that we can to bring an end to this horrific crime.

"I call for a complete boycott of all Israeli goods, and I call on the Irish government to order the withdrawal of the planned IDA office in Israel."Ireland cannot be seen to be complicit in any way shape or form with a state found guilty of the crime of apartheid.

"The Irish government must begin by giving recognition to the State of Palestine as voted by the Dáil.”