Dissolving Digital Hub illogical - Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South Central Aengus Ó Snodaigh has described the government's decision to dissolve the highly successful Digital Hub Development Agency as "another set back for the Liberties”.

Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:

"This is a dark day for a locality which has been struggling for decades as one of the most disadvantaged communities in the State and the government at the whim of Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan has pulled the rug from under one of the few major successful initiatives in the area.

“In another land grab for the Land Development Agency, Minister Ryan has transferred the lands of the Digital Hub to them. Today’s decision scuppered the long-planned transfer of the DHDA to Dublin City Council to continue its work in attracting digital media companies to the area, working with local schools and the community to enhance digital learning, knowledge and employment.

“Once more the State is abandoning the South West Inner City; an area which has been ravaged by years of neglect, drug dealing and held back due to disadvantage, low educational attainment and high unemployment.

“While I accept that there is a huge housing need in the South Inner City, this is because of the failure to invest in social and affordable housing in the area and because the Council and the State have encouraged the saturation of the area with co-living, student and hotel accommodation rather than family homes. The solution though is to build homes on derelict sites, not to make sites derelict by moving jobs out of the locality.

“The decision today means that the 70 companies currently located will be dispersed and their 230 jobs will be lost to the area, alongside a vibrant hub of creativity and learning. Over 200 companies passed through the hub in the past two decades.

"The social, economic and educational cost to the Liberties will be felt, I believe, for many years to come."