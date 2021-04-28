Families will welcome care home visiting guidance - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said families will welcome new guidance for visiting in care settings.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I welcome this announcement from the Department of Health that new guidelines for visiting care settings are being issued in order to allow more visiting to take place.

"It is essential these guidelines meet the needs of patients and their families and allow visiting where it is safe to do so.

"Guidelines will also be finalised to allow partners to be able to attend maternity appointments and births and this should happen as a matter of urgency.

"It is essential the public are updated about all changes to guidelines so they can have as much information as possible."