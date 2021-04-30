Joint application by WIT and IT Carlow to become a Technological University a huge step forward - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has warmly welcomed news that Waterford Institute of Technology and IT Carlow have lodged an application to become a Technological University.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Cullinane said:

“The application by both institutes in the south-east to become a Technological University is fantastic news. I want to commend both presidents and board members in WIT and IT Carlow. A huge amount of work has gone into preparing this application.

“I have every confidence that this application will be a success. The International Panel of Experts has a job to do, but I have no doubt the application will meet their expectations.

“I welcome a commitment from Minister Simon Harris to provide substantial funding to increase the footprint of the Waterford campus. Waterford is now on the cusp of becoming a university city.

“This must be a university for the entire south-east. We need to inject further momentum into the process by mobilising the education, businesses and wider community in the region behind this exciting project, and to help deliver and promote the potential of a Technological University for the region.

“The Minister and both institutes need to engage further with the staff of both institutes of the TUI to address concerns and build confidence.

“I have asked the Minister to commence the process of appointing a new independent chairperson to kickstart the process of change management and governance arrangements that will be central to the TUSE success.

“This is a good day for the south-east and I look forward to working with others to ensure timely delivery for the people of the south-east.”