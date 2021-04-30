Police must take action on illegal Coleraine parade - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the PSNI must take action against illegal loyalist parades.

Speaking after hundreds of loyalists marched through Coleraine tonight, the East Derry MLA said:

“Sinn Féin will be raising the issue of illegal protests with the Chief Constable at the Policing Board, including tonight’s protest in Coleraine.

“This was clearly an organised protest which saw hundreds of people on the streets and number of bands in a clear attempt to intimidate and raise tensions in the local community.

“In recent weeks we have seen a number of these reckless and irresponsible protests taking place and the dangerous escalation of tensions has been very alarming.

“I will be asking what evidence gathering the police engaged in and what action will be taken against the people involved.

“I am calling on all political leaders to call for an end to any illegal protests.

“The PSNI also has a responsibility to police in a proactive and preventative manner to keeps communities safe.”