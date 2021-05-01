Zero-Hour Contracts should be banned – Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan said it’s time to ban zero-hour contracts and give fairness and certainty to workers and their families.

Speaking on May Day, the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said:

“It’s time to ban zero-hour contracts and to give fairness and certainty to workers.

“I want to thank everyone who took part in our recent survey to shape our bill which will seek to ban these contracts.

“Part of that is replacing zero-hour contracts with banded hours so that people have guarantees on what hours they are working.

“To put it simply, people want to know that they will have wages at the end of the week to put food on the table to support themselves and their families.

“Sinn Féin will ban these contracts and ensure workers have fairness and certainty.”