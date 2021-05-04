Ní Chuilín welcomes plans to establish a Social Care Fair Work Forum

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed plans to establish a Social Care Fair Work Forum.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement by the Health Minister to establish a Social Care Fair Work Forum which would to support and develop the social care workforce.

“I will be writing to the Minister asking for further details on the purpose of the forum, especially in absence of the Minister not bringing forward safe staffing legislation.

“It is vital that the Minister provides further clarification around the health and wellbeing of staff.

“As most staff are female the issue of pay, as well as terms and conditions in workplace need to be resolved also.

“A lot of these services have been delivered by staff who have been at the frontline in battling Covid-19 and I would expect the Minister to acknowledge this as well as discussing what the recovery plans are with the staff and their trades unions.”