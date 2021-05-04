Sinn Féin Uachtarán thanks Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson for their dedication and commitment

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has thanked Martina Anderson MLA and Karen Mullan MLA for their tireless dedication and commitment to the party and to the people of Derry. Her comments follow confirmation by both MLAs that they will not contest the forthcoming Assembly election.

Ms. McDonald said:

“I want to thank Martina and Karen for their tireless dedication to Sinn Féin and to the people of Derry and to welcome their commitment to help in the work of rebuilding the party in the city.

“We owe a special thanks to their families who have supported them in their work as public representatives

“As a long-time member of our national leadership Martina has always led from the front, as an activist, a Minister, an MEP and MLA and she will continue to lead as the prospect of a referendum on Irish Unity comes ever closer.

“I acknowledge that the process of reorganisation and change is challenging but it is my belief that our best days lie ahead in Derry and nationally as a new generation of republicans come forward.

“Sinn Féin is on the cusp of leading government, north and south and of achieving a referendum of Irish Unity. A strong, vibrant party in Derry will drive change in Foyle and across Ireland.”